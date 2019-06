- The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating three suspects wanted in connection to a criminal sexual conduct of a minor on the city's east side.

Police say on Friday around 3:30 a.m. in the 5000 block of Beaconsfield, an unknown suspect entered a residence and sexually assaulted a minor. After the incident, the suspect allowed two other suspects into the home, then attempted to rob two other victims (32 female, 65 female) that were inside, but was unsuccessful.

As the suspect was leaving the home, he fired a shot at one of the victims, and then left in a black SUV with the remaining two suspects.

One suspect is being described as a 16 year-old black man around 5'8 and weighs 105 pounds. He has a slim build, long knotted curly hair and was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, white pants and white shoes.

The second suspect is being described as a 20-year-old black man around 5'10 and 110 pounds. He is slim build with short knotted hair and a black stringy mustache. He was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black boots.

As of right now, there is no description for the third suspect.

If you recognize the men from the photos, you are asked to call The Detroit Police Sex Crimes Unit at 313-596-1950, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SpeakUp.