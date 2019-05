A law firm in metro Detroit has released a list of the most dangerous intersections in the area, based on car crash statistics.

The intersection of Telegraph and 12 Mile in Southfield has been named the most dangerous intersection in Michigan.

The law firm Michigan Auto Law looked at data from Michigan State Police about crashes to come up with a list of the most dangerous 20. All 20 were in Metro Detroit. Oakland County had seven, while Macomb and Wayne notched eight and four, respectively. Washtenaw had one.