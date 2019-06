The Kalamazoo Police Department has released the names of the mother and her twin 9-year-old girls who were found dead after she intentionally drove into the Kalamazoo River

Police say Ineza Marie Clinton, 44, and 9-year-old twins Angel and Faith, died late Monday night when Ineza drove into the river at a park.

Kalamazoo police were called to a Walgreens to a report of two young girls who were upset and trying to find their uncle. The girls were upset and told their uncle and police that Ineza had driven the car into the river with Angel and Faith inside.