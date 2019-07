- The driver of a car involved in a police chase in early June through southwest Detroit that led to the passenger's death was in court Tuesday for a court hearing where he was bound over on all charges after testimony from three different law enforcement officers.

Christopher Lee Cavin, 29, has been charged with second-degree murder after the passenger in the car was shot and killed by police after the chase ended.

During Tuesday's hearing, one Detroit Police Officer, a Michigan State Police officer, and an MSP detective all testified about what happened during the chase on June 3.

Police attempted to pull Cavin over near Michigan Avenue and 31st Street, with 41-year-old Kevin Pudlik riding in the passenger's seat. Cavin allegedly failed to stop and sped off in his car, which had no license plate. He then led police on a chase along I-75 near Springwells for several minutes, as Michigan State Police joined.

Cavin was driving a car that was believed to be connected to a non-fatal shooting on May 31.

The prosecutor's office says Cavin and Pudlik allegedly made gestures as if they were retrieving something at their feet. The vehicle was spun out two different times, the final time near West End Street and West Fort Street.

Officers jumped out of vehicles and attempted to arrest Cavin, who nearly pinned a police officer in between his car and a concrete wall as he attempted to speed off.

Officers testified that they believed Cavin was intentionally trying to drive at the officer in front of the SUV. That's when police started shooting, eventually killing Pudlik.

Detroit police Dep. Chief Charles Fitzgerald says three Detroit officers and one Michigan State Police trooper fired rounds in self-defense. None of the officers were hurt.

Cavin was hurt and taken to a local hospital, while Pudlik died from his injuries. Friends told FOX 2 he became paralyzed several years ago.

The prosecutor's office says police found two loaded handguns on the floorboard in the front passenger compartment of Cavin's car, along with cocaine and MDMA/Ecstasy.

One of the guns was connected to the May 31 shooting, that police had connected the SUV to, which initiated the chase.

On Tuesday, Cavin was bound over on charges of second-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, two counts of fleeing and eluding police officers, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, and five counts of felony firearm.