- The driver who hit and critically injured a 12-year-old boy on a bike in Pontiac is going to prison.

A judge sentenced Dominique Amos to spend 18 months to five years behind bars on Tuesday.

Back in January, police say Amos hit Christian Castle on Baldwin Road then left the scene. Police arrested Amos a month later in Illinois.

Christian's family says they were concerned that Amos might only get probation, but say they feel justice was served.

"We just want him to understand that his actions after the accident were what were wrong and that's what he's paying for," said his aunt, Laura Coburn.

Christian suffered severe head trauma and several broken bones. His family says he's a fighter and continues to recover from his injuries.