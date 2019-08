- The driver responsible for a five-car crash on I-75 in Detroit that killed two young women in their 20s learned his fate from a judge Monday morning.

Doug Muller of Royal Oak took a plea deal and was sentenced to 2 years probation, including 8 months in jail, for a moving violation causing death. Muller was the driver in a crash that killed 22-year-old Shelby Seyburn from Commerce and 23-year-old Sydney Zaleski of White Lake two years ago.

Police say on June 3, 2017, Muller was driving a 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee on I-75 on the way to downtown Detroit with eight people in the car. They were traveling in the left lane when Muller changed lanes, striking a 2011 Ford Edge. The impact caused both drivers to lost control and crash into several other vehicles.

The Jeep spun out and rolled over, killing Seyburn and Zaleski, who were not wearing seatbelts. Five cars were involved and 10 different people were taken to local hospitals with injuries ranging from non-life threatening to serious.

The victims' families spoke before Mueller learned his sentence Monday.

"Tragedy just doesn’t make sense what does make sense is that we have experienced the deepest, most unconditional, absolutely unexplainable love with you," Sydney’s mother, Lisa Zaleski said, standing with her father. "We have both given it to you and received it from you."

Seyburn's family wore shirts that read "Shelby Strong."

"You chose to drive recklessly and selfishly," said her mother in court. "You were in a hurry, driving too fast and you caused the accident that took the lives of Shelby and Sydney and still can't accept responsibility."

"My family has not been happy with this plea deal," Shelby's father, Mark Seyburn, said. "Having money, having counsel that you can pay makes a difference yet no accountability from anyone in the family."

Mueller fought through tears, explaining Shelby and Sydney were some of his closest friends. He asked the families for forgiveness.

"I'll never move on from this," he said, struggling. "Your loss is my loss."

Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Shannon Walker said it's a tragic situation, but some takeaway lessons could be to slow down and make sure you're traveling safe.

"I wish the best for all families involved today," she said.