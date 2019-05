- A man is now headed to jail after steering his pickup truck into a Detroit bus stop killing a man and injuring two others last September.

On Thursday the victims' families had a chance to confront Ralph Davis before he was locked up.

Kia Windham struggled to speak at the sentencing for Davis, who crashed into the bus stop on Sept. 25th, 2018. She was waiting for the bus at Dexter Avenue and Clements Street when the unthinkable happened.

"I'm fighting so hard to go on day by day,” Windham said.

Davis had been drinking and although prosecutors say he was well under the legal limit, he had also given blood that day and was on prescription medication.

"A lot of times people don't understand how prescription medications interact," said Judge Qiana Lillard. "And I don't think a lot of people know that when you give blood anything you ingest - be it alcohol or prescription medicine, is going to affect you differently,"

The impact of the crash left Windham with a brain injury.

"You messed up my life," she said. "I'm here to let you know that I forgive, but I will never forget that day. I just wanted you to know that."

The judge sentenced Davis according to the sentencing guidelines - six months in prison and five years’ probation. Davis must not drink alcohol and he will have to attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

"I know that alcohol has been a struggle for you," Lillard said. "What I don't to happen to you is for you to be haunted by the tragic events that unfolded on this day."

"I just want to say my sympathy goes out to the families and the victims," Davis said. "My condolences. It truly was an accident and I'm truly sorry."