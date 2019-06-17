< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Driver ditches cocaine mid chase, get stuck in mud, arrested after run through woods

Posted Jun 17 2019 04:16PM EDT

Video Posted Jun 17 2019 04:25PM EDT

Updated Jun 17 2019 04:30PM EDT a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_413159098_413162098_167039";this.videosJson='[{"id":"413162098","video":"575303","title":"Driver%20throws%20cocaine%20out%20of%20car%2C%20flees%20cops%20until%20getting%20stuck%20in%20mud","caption":"Police%20say%2028-year-old%20Aniano%20Arreola-Mora%20was%20speeding%20down%2019%20Mile%20near%20Garfield%20in%20his%20tan%202003%20Cadillac%20around%202%3A49%20p.m.%20June%2016%20when%20an%20officer%20attempted%20to%20pull%20him%20over.%20As%20the%20officer%20activated%20the%20car%27s%20lights%20and%20siren%2C%20the%20driver%20took%20off","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F17%2FDriver_throws_cocaine_out_of_car__flees__0_7409729_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F17%2FDriver_throws_cocaine_out_of_car__flees_cops_unt_575303_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1655411125%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DYh20K3JLV-LpQuJKW4aEzum4HzM","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fdriver-throws-cocaine-out-of-car-flees-cops-until-getting-stuck-in-mud"}},"createDate":"Jun 17 2019 04:25PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_413159098_413162098_167039",video:"575303",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Driver_throws_cocaine_out_of_car__flees__0_7409729_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Police%2520say%252028-year-old%2520Aniano%2520Arreola-Mora%2520was%2520speeding%2520down%252019%2520Mile%2520near%2520Garfield%2520in%2520his%2520tan%25202003%2520Cadillac%2520around%25202%253A49%2520p.m.%2520June%252016%2520when%2520an%2520officer%2520attempted%2520to%2520pull%2520him%2520over.%2520As%2520the%2520officer%2520activated%2520the%2520car%2527s%2520lights%2520and%2520siren%252C%2520the%2520driver%2520took%2520off",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/17/Driver_throws_cocaine_out_of_car__flees_cops_unt_575303_1800.mp4?Expires=1655411125&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=Yh20K3JLV-LpQuJKW4aEzum4HzM",eventLabel:"Driver%20throws%20cocaine%20out%20of%20car%2C%20flees%20cops%20until%20getting%20stuck%20in%20mud-413162098",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fdriver-throws-cocaine-out-of-car-flees-cops-until-getting-stuck-in-mud"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 04:16PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-413159098"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 04:25PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 04:30PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-413159098" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-413159098-413159013"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/222_1560802364028_7409470_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/222_1560802364028_7409470_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/222_1560802364028_7409470_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/222_1560802364028_7409470_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/222_1560802364028_7409470_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413159098-413159013" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/222_1560802364028_7409470_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/222_1560802364028_7409470_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/222_1560802364028_7409470_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/222_1560802364028_7409470_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/222_1560802364028_7409470_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413159098" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 2)</strong> - A Ray Township man was arrested after throwing four packages of cocaine out of his car and leading police on a chase that ended when his car got stuck in the mud.</p> <p>Police say 28-year-old Aniano Arreola-Mora was speeding down 19 Mile near Garfield in his tan 2003 Cadillac around 2:49 p.m. June 16 when an officer attempted to pull him over. As the officer activated the car's lights and siren, the driver took off northbound on Dalcoma. </p> <p>That's when the officer saw the suspect throw four packages out of the driver's door. Another officer found the packages and they tested positive for cocaine.</p> <p>Police say the driver went to Hall Road, west to Garfield, south to canal, then drove into Sterling Heights on 9 Mile. He then drove north to Van Dyke to 26 Mile Road, then took that to Romeo Plank, then north to 27 Mile. The suspect took 27 Mile to Teller Road, north on Teller to 28 Mile, then to Ray Center Road.</p> <p>Officials say he then drove on the lawn of a house and became stuck in the mud. He got out of the car and was apprehended by Clinton Township Police and Macomb County Sheriff deputies. There were no injuries in the pursuit. </p> <p>Arreola-Mora was arraigned on June 17 before Magistrate McGrail and given a bond of $5,000, 10 percent. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJBK_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"66074" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/michigan-state-police-find-loaded-gun-in-diaper-bag-during-traffic-stop" title="Michigan State Police find loaded gun in diaper bag during traffic stop" data-articleId="413148807" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/wjbk-loaded%20gun%20in%20diaper%20bag-061719_1560798767548.jpg_7408300_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/wjbk-loaded%20gun%20in%20diaper%20bag-061719_1560798767548.jpg_7408300_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/wjbk-loaded%20gun%20in%20diaper%20bag-061719_1560798767548.jpg_7408300_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/wjbk-loaded%20gun%20in%20diaper%20bag-061719_1560798767548.jpg_7408300_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/wjbk-loaded%20gun%20in%20diaper%20bag-061719_1560798767548.jpg_7408300_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Michigan State Police find loaded gun in diaper bag during traffic stop</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 03:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Michigan State Police said troopers who pulled a car over on 8 Mile at 2 a.m. on Monday with a young child in the car found a loaded gun stashed in a diaper bag</p><p>Troopers on patrol in the Township of Royal Oak stopped a car for a traffic violation at 8 Mile near Fair Street. During the stop, troopers spoke with two men in the car and also saw a young child there with them.</p><p>Neither adult had a valid driver's license.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/from-prostitution-drugs-blight-to-a-neighborhood-garden-a-detroit-woman-is-reclaiming-her-block" title="From prostitution, drugs & blight to a neighborhood garden, a Detroit woman is reclaiming her block" data-articleId="413135318" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/wjbk_wendy%201_053119_1560792385609.jpg_7408852_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/wjbk_wendy%201_053119_1560792385609.jpg_7408852_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/wjbk_wendy%201_053119_1560792385609.jpg_7408852_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/wjbk_wendy%201_053119_1560792385609.jpg_7408852_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/wjbk_wendy%201_053119_1560792385609.jpg_7408852_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Wendy Edwards ties rope around a bush recently planted in a new community garden. She&#39;s spearheading an effort to restore a blighted property into green space to be used by all." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>From prostitution, drugs & blight to a neighborhood garden, a Detroit woman is reclaiming her block</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jack Nissen</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 01:48PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 03:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Wendy Edwards was putting on her gardening gloves when Robert Jr. sauntered over, holding a paper bag concealing whatever mind-altering concoction he would later consume.</p><p>“Little by little, you shaping it up over here,” he said to Edwards.</p><p>Robert Jr. has lived in the Mohican neighborhood his whole life. Edwards said he always has lots to say. If a serious crime happened and you wanted the story, you talked to the police. If you wanted the “real” story, you talked to Robert Jr.. And tonight, his story included the string of nice weather on the way, and his praise for Edwards.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/suspect-arrested-for-stealing-purses-carjacking-elderly-women-in-waterford" title="Suspect arrested for stealing purses, carjacking elderly women in Waterford" data-articleId="413119317" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/suspect_1560789975206_7405293_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/suspect_1560789975206_7405293_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/suspect_1560789975206_7405293_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/suspect_1560789975206_7405293_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/suspect_1560789975206_7405293_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Suspect arrested for stealing purses, carjacking elderly women in Waterford</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 12:46PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A suspect was arrested and confessed to two robbing two elderly women in Waterford Township, as well as stealing one woman's car.</p><p>Waterford police say a suspect has been arrested in the robberies on June 3 and June 14, and is currently being held at the Oakland County Jail. </p><p>Around 1:17 p.m. on June 14, police say the suspect followed the 81-year-old woman out of Tenuta's Food Lane at 3515 Sashabaw Road and into the parking lot. He allegedly approached the woman and grabbed her purse out of her hands, causing her to fall to the ground. She sustained minor injuries.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0724"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-FOX-FEATURED-WJBK_1.3"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/father-drowns-saving-child-who-fell-from-bridge-in-detroit-lakes-minn"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/02/07497C.MXF_14.05.40.04_1559524071627_7344637_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="water wake generic-409162"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Father drowns saving son who fell from bridge in Detroit Lakes, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/let-it-rip/let-it-rip-flint-water-case"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/Let_it_Rip__Flint_Water_Case_0_7403407_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Let_it_Rip__Flint_Water_Case_0_20190616143457"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Let it Rip: Flint Water Case</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/shoppers-at-standstill-as-target-addresses-issues-with-checkout-system"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/15/D9HzHGAX4AAKzbY_1560623872602_7402207_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Target-409162.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Registers working again as Target fixes glitch that caused outage</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/video-shows-teen-dragged-in-road-rage-incident"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/14/V%20ROAD%20RAGE%20TEEN%20_00.01.09.03_1560565059891.png_7401034_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V ROAD RAGE TEEN _00.01.09.03_1560565059891.png-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Video shows teen dragged in road rage incident</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/michigan-state-police-find-loaded-gun-in-diaper-bag-during-traffic-stop" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/wjbk-loaded%20gun%20in%20diaper%20bag-061719_1560798767548.jpg_7408300_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/wjbk-loaded%20gun%20in%20diaper%20bag-061719_1560798767548.jpg_7408300_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/wjbk-loaded%20gun%20in%20diaper%20bag-061719_1560798767548.jpg_7408300_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/wjbk-loaded%20gun%20in%20diaper%20bag-061719_1560798767548.jpg_7408300_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/wjbk-loaded%20gun%20in%20diaper%20bag-061719_1560798767548.jpg_7408300_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Michigan State Police find loaded gun in diaper bag during traffic stop</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/from-prostitution-drugs-blight-to-a-neighborhood-garden-a-detroit-woman-is-reclaiming-her-block" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/wjbk_wendy%201_053119_1560792385609.jpg_7408852_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/wjbk_wendy%201_053119_1560792385609.jpg_7408852_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/wjbk_wendy%201_053119_1560792385609.jpg_7408852_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/wjbk_wendy%201_053119_1560792385609.jpg_7408852_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/wjbk_wendy%201_053119_1560792385609.jpg_7408852_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Wendy&#x20;Edwards&#x20;ties&#x20;rope&#x20;around&#x20;a&#x20;bush&#x20;recently&#x20;planted&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;new&#x20;community&#x20;garden&#x2e;&#x20;She&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;spearheading&#x20;an&#x20;effort&#x20;to&#x20;restore&#x20;a&#x20;blighted&#x20;property&#x20;into&#x20;green&#x20;space&#x20;to&#x20;be&#x20;used&#x20;by&#x20;all&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>From prostitution, drugs & blight to a neighborhood garden, a Detroit woman is reclaiming her block</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/suspect-arrested-for-stealing-purses-carjacking-elderly-women-in-waterford" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/suspect_1560789975206_7405293_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/suspect_1560789975206_7405293_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/suspect_1560789975206_7405293_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/suspect_1560789975206_7405293_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/suspect_1560789975206_7405293_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Suspect arrested for stealing purses, carjacking elderly women in Waterford</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/mother-says-man-tried-to-grab-her-3-year-old-twice-outside-pontiac-liquor-store" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mother says man tried to grab her 3-year-old twice outside Pontiac liquor store</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/inside-st-clair-shores-hidden-gem-travis-coffee-shop" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Inside_St__Clair_Shores__hidden_gem__Tra_0_7404766_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Inside_St__Clair_Shores__hidden_gem__Tra_0_7404766_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Inside_St__Clair_Shores__hidden_gem__Tra_0_7404766_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Inside_St__Clair_Shores__hidden_gem__Tra_0_7404766_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Inside_St__Clair_Shores__hidden_gem__Tra_0_7404766_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Inside St. Clair Shores' hidden gem, Travis Coffee Shop</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div 