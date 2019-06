- A Ray Township man was arrested after throwing four packages of cocaine out of his car and leading police on a chase that ended when his car got stuck in the mud.

Police say 28-year-old Aniano Arreola-Mora was speeding down 19 Mile near Garfield in his tan 2003 Cadillac around 2:49 p.m. June 16 when an officer attempted to pull him over. As the officer activated the car's lights and siren, the driver took off northbound on Dalcoma.

That's when the officer saw the suspect throw four packages out of the driver's door. Another officer found the packages and they tested positive for cocaine.

Police say the driver went to Hall Road, west to Garfield, south to canal, then drove into Sterling Heights on 9 Mile. He then drove north to Van Dyke to 26 Mile Road, then took that to Romeo Plank, then north to 27 Mile. The suspect took 27 Mile to Teller Road, north on Teller to 28 Mile, then to Ray Center Road.

Officials say he then drove on the lawn of a house and became stuck in the mud. He got out of the car and was apprehended by Clinton Township Police and Macomb County Sheriff deputies. There were no injuries in the pursuit.

Arreola-Mora was arraigned on June 17 before Magistrate McGrail and given a bond of $5,000, 10 percent. He was lodged at the Macomb County Jail.