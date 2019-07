- An accident involving a street sweeper closed down both directions of I-94 overnight in Harper Woods for several hours. Several other drivers were also involved when they hit huge chunks of concrete debris after the accident.

We're told the crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-94 at 8 Mile.

Michigan State Police believe the driver of the street sweeper was trying to pass a semi truck when it clipped the rear tire of the semi. The street sweeper then lost control and crashed into the concrete median wall, toppling over and then sending huge cement chunks flying onto both sides of the freeway.

Several cars were damaged when the drivers hit some concrete, but no one was seriously hurt. John Marchese was driving in the area at the time, and he tells us it was like nothing he's ever seen.

"I was on the service drive coming here. I saw smoke; I thought the building was on fire. By the time I got in the parking lot I realized that street sweeper hit the wall and people were hitting chunks of concrete in the eastbound lanes - but I mean they're 7, 8 foot pieces of concrete, and they're hitting them and dragging them and sparks are flying all over the place," he told us.

The driver of the street sweeper was taken to the hospital for some minor injuries.

It took two tow trucks to right the street sweeper and clear the scene. Another street sweeper came out to clear the debris.

I-94 in both directions was opened just after 6:30 a.m.