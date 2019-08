At least one person is dead in a triple drive-by shooting on W. Seven Mile near the Southfield freeway.

Two other people were wounded in the shooting, which happened on the service drive outside the Marathon gas station. Police say the suspects' SUV pulled alongside another vehicle opening fire on them, hitting the three men inside.

The suspects were in a light colored SUV with the front right headlight dimmed. One victim is hospitalized in serious condition, the other in temporary serious.