- The Michigan Department of Transportation announced Thursday that it would be closing the eastbound lanes of I-696 this weekend for sewer work along the freeway.

MDOT announced the closure that starts at I-75 and ends at I-94 in Macomb County starting Friday at 8 p.m. and ending at 5 a.m.

MDOT said crews will be repairing sewer pipes to ensure better drainage from the roadway and heavy equipment will be used on the roads.

This is part of the long-term repair project on I-696 from Dequindre to I-94. The work has restored crossovers, repaired barrier walls, freeway lighting, sewer work, joint sealing, installing asphalt shoulders, and finishing diamond grinding. The work on the I-696 service drives to repair the pavement surface and replace curb and sidewalks is continuing.

There will be a local lane open from I-75 to Mound Road but is only for local businesses and residences.

The detour is south on I-75 to east 8 Mile Road to I-94.