- A crash on eastbound 696 has the road closed at Southfield Road in Oakland County.

MDOT says the road is expected to be closed until early this afternoon.

Michigan State Police say the accident is an overturned semi, that has some leaking fuel.

They're suggesting you go south on M-10 to eastbound Eight Mile to M-1 or I-75 as a detour. Traffic is being routed off at Greenfield.

Expect gawker delays on the westbound side as well.