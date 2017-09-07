EB I-94 closed near Ann Arbor for overturned semi

- A portion of eastbound I-94 is closed right now as emergency crews are responding to an overturned semi.

The driver overturned at Baker Road, just west of Ann Arbor, and the truck ended up on the side of the interstate. It's not known right now what caused the accident.

Drivers are being forced off at Baker Road. Drivers in the area should expect significant backups.

No injuries have been reported.

If you're traveling east out of the Jackson area, one possible alternative route is to exit I-94 at Fletcher Road.

Another alternative if you're traveling east is to take 127 south out of Jackson to US-12.

You can check a live traffic map for alternative routes at www.fox2detroit.com/traffic.

