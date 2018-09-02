Elderly man with Dementia missing in Detroit

- Police need your assistance in locating a 75-year old man with dementia.

James Lunn was last seen in the 18800 block of Margareta by his mother on August 31st.

He was last seen wearing a blue and red jacket and khakis.

James is a black male, dark complexion, 5'8 in height, short gray hair, and brown eyes.

He is in good physical condition but does have dementia.

If anyone has seen James Lunn they are asked to please call Detroit Police's Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5801 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

