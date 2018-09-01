Elderly woman with dementia missing in Detroit

- Police need your assistance in locating 74-year old Mary Curry who went missing Saturday around 5 pm.

Mary was last seen by her son in the 12500 block of Wilshire in Detroit.

She was last seen wearing light blue Capri pants and a light blue shirt with brown sandals, she may have on a light brown sweater with fur on the vest.

Mary is light complexion, 5'6 and 160-170 lbs. She has brown and grey hair with brown eyes.

It was reported that Mary is in good physical condition, but does suffer from dementia and high blood pressure. She does take medication daily.

If anyone has seen Mary Curry they are asked to please call Detroit Police's Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5986 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

