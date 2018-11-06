Election Day freebies, deals still available in metro Detroit

- The midterm elections are happening across the country Tuesday, and some brands are offering deals and freebies in honor of Americans heading to the polls.

Shake Shack is offering free fries with any purchase if you show an "I Voted" sticker or use the code "ivoted" on the app.

Potbelly is offering a free cookie with an entree purchase on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Corner Bakery Cafe is offering a free brewed or cold brewed coffee (any size) with purchase by showing an "I Voted" sticker.

Uber is offering $10 off a single ride to the polls on Election Day with promo code VOTE2018.

Lyft is offering 50 percent off rides to most voting locations.

Lime is offering free rides on its bikes and scooters to and from polling places (for up to 30 minutes) with promo code LIME2VOTE18.

Zipcar is offering $20 toward a future trip with an Election Day rental.

And Hopcat also tweeted out a savory surprise, asking everyone to #"hopthevote" this Election Day and they're also offering up a free order of crack fries.