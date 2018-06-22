Endangered missing advisory issued for Ypsilanti teen after family gets ransom text

- An endangered missing advisory has been issued for an Ypsilanti girl who family says they received a ransom text for.

Fourteen-year-old Shanija Christionna Payne was last seen 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Lexington Parkway. After she failed to come home, police say a group text demanding ransom be paid was received by her mother and grandmother.

Shanija is described as 5 feet, 8 inches, 240 pounds, black with black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, camouflage pattern shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Police say all efforts to locate or contact the missing child have been met without success.

If you have information about their whereabouts, call 911 or the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office at 734-994-2911.

