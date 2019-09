- The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a Rochester Hills man who hasn't been seen since September 5.

Wilberth Ricardo de León Anaya, 37, was last seen that day around 11:30 a.m. Deputies and detectives have canvassed the area, even conducting aerial searches, but have had no luck.

He's a citizen of Mexico and is in the United States on a work visa. He is an engineer at Continental Automotive Group in the City of Auburn Hills.

Authorities are considering De León Anaya a missing endangered person.

He's 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs approximately 175 lbs, and has a shaved bald head and blue eyes.

If you've seen De León Anaya or know of his whereabouts, you're asked to call the sheriff's office immediately at (248) 858-4911.