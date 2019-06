- Two police officers were hit overnight on I-75 as they were on their way to a call.

The officers were driving with their lights and sirens activated when another vehicle suddenly crashed into their SUV. This happened just before 4 a.m. on the southbound side between East Grand Boulevard and Holbrook.

Michigan State Police isn't sure yet what caused the crash or why it happened. Nobody was seriously hurt.

Traffic was down to one lane overnight for the investigation, which has since been cleared.

MSP didn't say what type of call the officers were responding to.