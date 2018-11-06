Other top race results in SE Michigan

11th District Congress

Democrat Haley Stevens has defeated Republican Lena Epstein for the 11 District seat in Congress.

The district represents northwest Detroit, parts of northwestern Wayne and southwestern Oakland counties.

Epstein worked as the Trump campaign co-chair and is a third-generation co-owner of Vesco Oil Corporation in Southfield.

Haley Stevens' past experience includes working as chief of staff on the Auto Rescue in Washington DC and worked to set up two federal offices - Recovery for Automotive Communities and Workers and the White House Office of Manufacturing Policy.

10th District Congress

Republican Paul Mitchell has defeated Democratic challenger Kimberly Bizon for the 10th District seat.

The 10th District includes northern Macomb County and the thumb area. Mitchell won Candice Miller's old seat.

Bizon trained under Vice President Al Gore at the Climate Reality Project.

9th District Congress

Democrat Andy Levin has won the the Ninth District seat which his father Sander held since 1983.

Levin defeated Republican Candius Stearns for the ninth District seat.

The ninth district includes Clinton Township, Roseville, Eastpointe, Madison Heights and Ferndale with parts of Bloomfield Hills and Beverly Hills.

13th District Congress

Democrat Rashida Tlaib has won the race for Michigan's 13th District replacing the vacated seat of John Conyers.

On Oct. 29, Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones launched a write-in campaign just a week before the election, running as an independent candidate.

Jones won the Democratic primary special election to finish the rest of Conyers' term, but lost the race for the 13th District full two-year term by about 900 votes. Tlaib won that race.

If Jones wins the special election, which she is expected to because there are no Republicans running against her, she will only serve about 7 weeks in Congress. That may force her to resign from Detroit City Council to do so.

14th District Congress

Democrat Brenda Lawrence has defeated Republican challenger Dr. Marc Herschfus.

Lawrence was the mayor of Southfield from 2001 to 2015 and was the first African-American to be elected to that seat.

The 14th District represents eastern Detroit, Farmington Hills and Pontiac.

12th District Congress

Democrat Debbie Dingell has won to keep her seat she's held since 2015.

Dingell defeated Republican Jeff Jones for the 12th District which stretches from Detroit's western suburbs to Ann Arbor.

Dingell's husband, John, previously held the seat for 59 years. Debbie Dingelll serves on the Energy and Commerce Committee, and two subcommittees - Communications and Technology as well as Digital Commerce and Consumer Protection and Environment.

