e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article> <section id="story413566549" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="413566549" data-article-version="1.0">Erratic man who drove into woman's backyard, hit patrol car found with suspected crack cocaine</h1> </header> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="413566549" data-article-version="1.0">Erratic man who drove into woman's backyard, hit patrol car found with suspected crack cocaine</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-413566549" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Erratic man who drove into woman's backyard, hit patrol car found with suspected crack cocaine&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/erratic-man-who-drove-into-woman-s-backyard-hit-patrol-car-found-with-suspected-crack-cocaine" data-title="Erratic man who drove into woman's backyard, hit patrol car found with suspected crack cocaine" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/erratic-man-who-drove-into-woman-s-backyard-hit-patrol-car-found-with-suspected-crack-cocaine" addthis:title="Erratic man who drove into woman's backyard, hit patrol car found with suspected crack cocaine"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413566549.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413566549");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-413566549-402844533"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/04/24/wjbk-oakland%20county%20sheriff%20car-042419_1556115087200.JPG_7150508_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/04/24/wjbk-oakland%20county%20sheriff%20car-042419_1556115087200.JPG_7150508_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/04/24/wjbk-oakland%20county%20sheriff%20car-042419_1556115087200.JPG_7150508_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/04/24/wjbk-oakland%20county%20sheriff%20car-042419_1556115087200.JPG_7150508_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/04/24/wjbk-oakland%20county%20sheriff%20car-042419_1556115087200.JPG_7150508_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413566549-402844533" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/04/24/wjbk-oakland%20county%20sheriff%20car-042419_1556115087200.JPG_7150508_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/04/24/wjbk-oakland%20county%20sheriff%20car-042419_1556115087200.JPG_7150508_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/04/24/wjbk-oakland%20county%20sheriff%20car-042419_1556115087200.JPG_7150508_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/04/24/wjbk-oakland%20county%20sheriff%20car-042419_1556115087200.JPG_7150508_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/04/24/wjbk-oakland%20county%20sheriff%20car-042419_1556115087200.JPG_7150508_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 02:02PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 02:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413566549" style="display: none;"> </div> (FOX 2)</strong> - A 30-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after driving onto a woman's lawn and hitting a patrol car in Brandon Township, all with suspected crack cocaine in his car.</p><p>According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, a caller complained about a suspicious person who drove onto her property and into the rear of her yard. She reported unusual behavior, including dancing, yelling at himself and hitting himself in the face.</p><p>The OCSO says deputies arrived to South Baldwin and Seymore Lake to find the man, a resident of Madison Heights, still in the rear of the yard. Deputies loudly instructed him to sit on his car and not to move, but he disregarded the commands and got in and out of his car.</p><p>Finally, officials say the suspect got into his car and drove at deputies, purposely hitting a patrol car in the driveway that was attempting to block his exit. The suspect got out of the car on the passenger's side and attempted to run.</p><p>That's when a deputy attempted to stop the suspect by firing a Taser, which proved ineffective. Deputies say they fired the Taser a second time, this time effectively, and took the suspect into custody.</p><p>Officials say they found suspected crack cocaine and other drug paraphernalia in his car. Whitmer proclaims June 19 as Juneteenth Celebration Day in Michigan" data-articleId="413566040" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/19/wjbk_proclamation%20Juneteenth%20cropped_061919_1560965385574.jpg_7419721_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/19/wjbk_proclamation%20Juneteenth%20cropped_061919_1560965385574.jpg_7419721_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/19/wjbk_proclamation%20Juneteenth%20cropped_061919_1560965385574.jpg_7419721_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/19/wjbk_proclamation%20Juneteenth%20cropped_061919_1560965385574.jpg_7419721_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/19/wjbk_proclamation%20Juneteenth%20cropped_061919_1560965385574.jpg_7419721_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gov. Whitmer proclaims June 19 as Juneteenth Celebration Day in Michigan</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 2 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 02:01PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>On the eve of the anniversary commemorating slaves receiving their freedom, Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a proclamation that June 19 will be Juneteenth Celebration Day.</p><p>According to Juneteenth.com , June 19 is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States. Going all the way back to the end of the civil war in 1865, Union soldiers were led to Galveston, Texas by Major General Gordon Granger to deliver the news: The war is over, slaves are now free.</p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/motorcyclist-seriously-injured-in-crash-in-pontiac" title="Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Pontiac" data-articleId="413564617" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Pontiac</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 01:46PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Pontiac. </p><p>The crash happened at Huron and Palmer. A 27-year-old man on a 2016 Yamaha was going too fast and rear-ended a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am that was slowing to make a turn, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said. </p><p>The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was taken to the hospital and is in serious condition. A 42-year-old woman and a 16-year-old in the Grand Am were not hurt. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/more-than-120-food-trucks-coming-to-detroit-river-days-june-21-23" title="More than 120 food trucks coming to Detroit River Days June 21-23" data-articleId="413555559" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/19/Kroger_Food_Truck_Rally_at_Detroit_River_0_7419642_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/19/Kroger_Food_Truck_Rally_at_Detroit_River_0_7419642_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/19/Kroger_Food_Truck_Rally_at_Detroit_River_0_7419642_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/19/Kroger_Food_Truck_Rally_at_Detroit_River_0_7419642_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/19/Kroger_Food_Truck_Rally_at_Detroit_River_0_7419642_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Detroit River Days has a new home this year. It will be held at West Riverfront Park on Jefferson June 21-23, 2019." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>More than 120 food trucks coming to Detroit River Days June 21-23</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 12:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Detroit River Days has a new home this year. It will be held at West Riverfront Park on Jefferson June 21-23, 2019. </p><p>Admission gets you access to all the fun and all the music performances - and also the Kroger Food Truck Rally, which is shaping up to be the world's largest food truck rally. More than 120 are expected to be there. </p><p>Jon Witz joined us in the Fox 2 Cooking School to tell us more about River Days, along with Chef Nick Wilson from The Lobster Food Truck. You can hear from them in the video player above, and get more information on the food truck rally here . You can also get his lobster roll recipe below. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0724"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-FOX-FEATURED-WJBK_1.3"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/returning-citizen-opens-startup-on-detroit-s-east-side-10-20-30"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Returning_citizen_opens_startup_on_Detro_0_7411734_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Returning_citizen_opens_startup_on_Detro_0_20190617235006"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Returning citizen opens startup on Detroit's east side: 10 20 30</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/at-least-2-injured-in-toronto-raptors-victory-rally-gunfire-police-say-crowd-runs-from-scene"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/Video%20of%20crowd%20toronto_1560805599561.jpg_7410046_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Videos from the scene showed many in the crowd running near the Toronto Raptors' victory rally and parade. 