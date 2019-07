- An excessive heat warning is in effect Friday and Saturday for all of metro Detroit. The high temps are causing concern about power supplies and safety.

An excessive heat warning means the hot and humid air will create dangerous conditions, particularly for the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions. Heat illnesses are likely.

The heat index Friday and Saturday is going to reach into the 100s. Friday's feel-like temperature will be between 101-105, with Saturday surging up to 105-111 degrees.

Friday the real temperature will top out in the mid 90s, and overnight we won't get much relief. Temps are only expected to drop into the high 70s. Then on Saturday we'll top out again around 96 degrees.

We'll see multiple chances for rain and storms, too, which is why things are going to feel so humid and steamy. You can keep an eye on the radar, and get any real-time weather alerts with your Fox 2 Weather app.

The heat will finally break on Sunday, where we'll get back down into the 80s. The excessive heat warning expires Saturday at 8 p.m.

| RELATED:

DTE ready for peak demand during heat wave

Cooling centers open as extreme heat blankets metro Detroit

Best (and worst) foods to eat when it's hot and humid outside

Summer is here - and so is the danger of heat stroke

DTE Energy says they're ready for peak demand during this heat wage - but also gave tips for ways to conserve energy. Keep your blinds drawn and curtains closed, use ceiling fans, and delay cooking until temps drop a bit.

Anyone experiencing a power outage is asked to use the app to report it or call to 1-800-477-4747.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

Drink plenty of fluids and stay in an air-conditioned room and of the sun. If you do not have air you can find a cooling center near you here.