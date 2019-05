- There's no dynamic quite like the one that marries journalists to press secretaries.

They can be combustible and breed shouting matches between the world's greatest egos. But they can also streamline facts that are imperative for the public to know. It's a relationship that builds on the clock, and is sustained long after the press pad is filed away and the podium dismantled.

Bob Berg, a press secretary for many of Detroit's biggest politicians died last week at the age of 76. He was the embodiment of what an official source needs to be for reporters.

"Bob never had one shining moment, because that would mean that his life would have shined brighter than somebody else's," said Peter VanDyke, who worked for Berg. "He would never let that happen."

Born an Illinois farm boy, he served under Republican Governor William Milliken, Mayor Coleman Young and Kwame Kilpatrick. While the depth of his interactions with the press was a storied history, many still preach his impact today.

"Incredible tribute to him that a number of reporters became friends with him after we all left city hall," said Bill McGraw, a former city hall reporter for the Free Press. "He was an excellent person, too."

He was also celebrated among his coworkers, who shared stories of happiness and efforts for equality during the memorial service.

"Bob didn't wear his commitment to racial justice on his sleeve, but he demonstrated it in his honest workman-like approach to racial issues," said Shirley Stancato, a friend and client of Berg's. "He didn't confront bigots with argument, but he was always ready to respond with facts."