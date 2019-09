- "He was really a good guy. Family motivated, was always there for Katie and he's got a young granddaughter too," said Adam Walsh, who's organizing a fundraiser James Jones. "Just 1-and-a-half, little Ella. That was his heart."

Walsh is a friend and co-worker of Katie Jones, the daughter of James Jones, who died Monday when he and another coworker became trapped under slabs of granite at the Stone Warehouse of Michigan.

Both James and Benjamin Welch were killed instantly.

"It's tough right now," said Walsh.

But Walsh is determined to help Katie Jones through this pain experience and the unexpected expenses that come with it.

"We're putting out a little benefit show for her. We're going to have comedy there, after the show we're going to have a DJ and karaoke there," he said. "It's a $10 cover charge. All the money we raise off of that is going to Katie and Ella."

"We're going to have door prizes. We'll have 50/50 raffles," he said "It's going to be a blast of a time."

The fundraiser takes place on Katie's birthday a day meant for celebration and organizers hope Katie can find joy despite incredible heartache

"Tragic situation, but at the same time, I'm looking forward to the event because I want to be able to put the smile back on her face and her family's face," said Walsh.

Monday afternoon, fire and police officials responded to a workplace accident at a Sterling Heights warehouse, which contained slabs of granite each weighing 1,000 pounds.

A preliminary investigation found that the two were operating a crane and were lifting some of the slabs up. When they did, several other slabs shifted, causing them to all fall down. It took first responders six hours and equipment from area businesses to recover both bodies.

The family of Ben Welch is also dealing with unexpected finances. They started a GoFundMe to raise money. You can find it here.

You can also find a GoFundMe for James Jones here.

"If you're looking for a good time, if you want to come out and help, if you want to get some laughs, Saturday Sept. 28 at 9 p.m., come up to Gratiot pub in Clinton Twp."