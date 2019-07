- The family of a stabbing victim is blaming the hospital staff for a near-deadly mistake - while they say nurses chatted on their cell phones.

Keyonna Austin recorded her brother nearly bleeding out on his hospital bed, just moments after she begged nurses and doctors to help him.

"I told them like my brother was bleeding out and they were like he's not bleeding out, it's typical for a stab victim," she said. "And I'm like no he's bleeding out. He's squirting. It's squirting out and he's laying a pool of blood."

It happened Monday morning at Ascension St. John on Detroit's east side. A woman stabbed the 22-year-old in front of his house around 3 a.m.



He was taken to the hospital where he was patched up, but he started bleeding again ---profusely.

"My brother was like he was dizzy and he didn't feel right and I just went to another department and got one of the student doctors," said Austin. "He came in and was like this man is bleeding out. This man is losing significant amounts of blood and that's when they all jumped up."

Keyonna says her brother was bleeding for hours and lost at least two liters of blood.

"If it wasn't for my daughter he could've bled to death," said Yolonda Alexander. "He would've been dead."

Keyonna and her mother Yolanda say things only got worse from there. After leaving for the night, they say the suspect - along with three other people - got past security after visiting hours and went to his room.

"My brother's heart rate was going over, his blood pressure was going over, he felt so threatened for his life he discharged himself from the hospital," she said.

And Keyonna and Yolanda say the hospital has yet to offer an apology.

They had a message to Ascension St. John:

"You really need to do your background on the people that you hire. stop hiring people who are looking to make a paycheck and hire some people that have compassion," Keyonna said.

The hospital released this statement: "We consider the safety and privacy of our patients our first priority. In accordance with applicable state and federal laws, we do not comment publicly on specific patient matters."

Detroit police says its domestic violence unit is handling the investigation.