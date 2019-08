- Sheliah Grasty's heartache continues after the tragic death of her 15-year-old son Jerry.

"It's been a year since my son has been gone. Hardest year of my life," Grasty said.

Last July Jerry was with family and friends when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver at the intersection of 7 Mile Road and Caldwell, near Mound.

As police continue investigating, it's believed a silver colored vehicle possibly a Chevrolet model initially hit Jerry.

"Mound is very bright near Seven Mile, I don't know how you didn't see my child," she said.

"How can you go a year knowing that you killed somebody, you killed someone's son, someone's brother," said Brianna Grasty, Jerry's sister,

Witnesses say Jerry's body flew up in the air from the impact of the crash, leading to a second car hit him. The driver of that second vehicle remained at the scene.

But one year later the search continues for that initial motorist who hit the teen.

"All in asking is for you to turn yourself in," said Sheliah.

She wants that driver to know they took away a precious life full of promise. Jerry attended Osborne High School, was a member of the ROTC and wanted to own his own business.

"He can't do that because you robbed him of a bright future," she said.

Anyone with information should contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up