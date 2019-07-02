< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Family pleads for answers in unsolved hit-and-run death 02 2019 05:42PM By Ingrid Kelley
Posted Jul 02 2019 05:39PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 02 2019 05:42PM EDT
Updated Jul 02 2019 05:42PM EDT https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/02/Family_pleads_for_answers_in_unsolved_hi_0_7466729_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415935363" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>A family is pleading for answers after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Detroit's southwest side back in May.</p> <p>"I love her very much and I miss her and I need someone to please come forward for my child's justice. Please," said Helena Swenders.</p> <p>The gut-wrenching pain is caused by the untimely loss of her daughter, Monica Swenders, who was killed by a hit and run driver near Fort and Calvary around 1:30 a.m. May 31.</p> <p>"She got taken away way too early from the family," she said.</p> <p>Swenders, who leaves a son behind, was hit by what police believe was a 2014-15 Ford Fusion that sustained left front-end damage from the incident . Those who called Monica friend say this tragedy took away a kind spirit.</p> <p>"I think that's why people loved her so much because she was unique, said Curt Langley, the victim's friend. "It was adorable just watching the way she would interact with people and just express herself.</p> <p>Now the family is pleading for help in identifying who took their loved from them.</p> <p>"Whoever could have possibly witnessed this please come forward, we need justice," said her cousin, Kristen Swenders.</p> <p>Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 for any information leading to an arrest. 