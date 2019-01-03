Family seeks justice after local father is gunned down in front of Detroit restaurant

- 31-year old Riccardo Lewis was gunned down back in October in front of a local restaurant.

His family forced to start the new year without him are speaking out in hopes of putting his killer behind bars.

“I’m just asking for justice for my baby,” Kim Mitchell said, mother of Lewis.

Investigators say on October 9th of last year Riccardo Lewis had just purchased a carry out order at FatBoy’z Steak and Chicken on Detroit's west side.

He got into a vehicle that was waiting for him but police say moments later shots were fired inside the vehicle hitting Riccardo who died from his injuries.

“I haven’t been right since that day, it was like losing a piece of me,” the victim’s sister said.

Riccardo's mother says her son aspired to be a rapper but on that October day those dreams died too.

“He would always say ‘mom I want to be a rapper,’ he had that dream,” Mitchell said.

This grieving mom says what's even more devastating is that Riccardo's 9-year old daughter will grow up without her dad.

“She’s hurting, she’s hurting, she loves her dad,” Mitchell said.

The family hopes anyone who witnessed this fatal shooting will speak up and call police.

“There’s not a such thing as a snitch, it’s just justice,” she said.

Tony a cousin of the victim has message for everyone.

“Now that it’s a new year I think it’s time for a new change in our community to where we all need to start speaking up and stop being silent,” he said.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2500 for any information that leads to an arrest.

This mother says her heart is broken and she has strong message for whoever killed her son.

“You took it and you'll never be forgiven but God will forgive you one day,”