Family wins free car in auto dealership raffle

- Just in time for Christmas one family got a brand new car for free just by showing up to the a dealership in Redford.

The idea behind the giveaway was simply to spread some Christmas cheer. Anyone could enter the raffle simply by showing up at the 'US Auto Sales' dealership on Grand River.

From 11 until noon there was live entertainment, food and drinks and of course a chance to win a 2013 Dodge Avenger. The woman who won says the car will go a long way in helping the family business.

Roughly 100 people showed up for a chance to win the new car.

The only catch in the whole thing was you had to be present during the time of the raffle drawing.

