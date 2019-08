- Three men were killed early Wednesday morning in a crash on Detroit's east side, leaving two daughters reeling and trying to figure out what happened.

Dominique and Ebony Ellison are the daughters of 52-year-old David Price. He was with his best friend, 52-year-old Jesse Williams, inside a Ford Fusion on Gratiot and Seven Mile around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Detroit Police said the Fusion and Ford Crown Victoria collided head-on, killing Price and Williams and a man in the Crown Victoria.

"I'm just numb inside. I don't know what to do," Ebony said.

Ebony and Dominique are just trying to cope with the loss of their father.

"Everybody loved him. He loved everyone. It's very tragic," Dominique said.

The women say they feel closer to their father, known lovingly as Chef Dave or "The Rib King", when they visit his restaurant, Dave's BBQ. It's about a mile away from where he lost his life.

"He was known for being a boss. He was just a good person and love helping people out," Ebony said.

The women said Chef Dave and Jesse were more like brothers and opened the restaurant together roughly 15 years ago. Before that, Chef Dave fed Detroiters his famous gumbo and ribs for about 10 years on Grand River and McGraw.

"He wouldn't want us to be sad. He would want us to sell ribs, probably tomorrow," Ebony said.

Police are still working to determine if speed, drugs, or alcohol was a factor in the tragedy. Dave's daughters are grateful for the outpouring of support from the community and are getting ready to get back to work.

A fundraiser will be held at Dave's BBQ on 8 Mile just east of Redmond Street. They'll be selling dinners to raise money for Dave and his family. A GoFundMe has also been set up for Dave and his family here.