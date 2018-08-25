Father shot and killed on Detroit's east side, Crime Stoppers offering $2500 award

- A 40-year father from Detroit shot and killed on the city’s east side, the victim’s brother now looking for help from the same organization he volunteers for, Crime stoppers.

"The streets talk, you all move in the streets somebody knows something," Salada Collier said, friend of the family.

Family and Friends gather on the eastside of Detroit near the same spot where 40-year old Daniel Williams was shot and killed. The emotion, impossible to hold back.

"We want justice for Daniel that is all we want. and it’s only fair that we get it," Debroah Murrie said, sister of Daniel.

"You take him away from his only son. His family that needs him. You dirty, you filthy, and I hope you rot," Amber said, friend of Daniel.

It was around 2 am on August 20th when the 40-year old with a son heard someone call his name and then heard gunshots.

"You cowards, that’s what you are straight cowards to shoot him in the back of his head," Mario Williams said.

Williams was one of 10 children, his older brother Hassan, a longtime volunteer of Crime stoppers worked hard to help bring justice for others now hoping and faithful that justice will come sooner or later for his family.

"There is no where you can hide, not under a rock, no city you can hide in. No hotel you can hide in, no state you can hide in," Hassan Williams said.