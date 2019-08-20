< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. FBI, police dig for remains expected to last entire week in Macomb Twp 20 2019 05:30PM none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MACOMB TWP., Mich. (FOX 2)</strong> - It was a long day for about 45 investigators hoping to unearth decades-old evidence and possibly remains of four to six missing girls.</p><p>Although nothing has been discovered yet, officials say they feel optimistic about the search. </p><p>"I think sometimes even if we don't find something, we have an answer," said Mara Schneider, FBI special agent. </p><p>The hot sun as well as muddy and overgrown land here on 23 Mile Road just west of North Avenue in Macomb Township on Tuesday.</p><p>"We've done a lot of work in advance to clear so that it would be more accessible for us," Schneider said.</p><p>The FBI assisted Warren police, Canton police, the Macomb County Sheriff's office and Michigan State Police, to find the remains of 12-year-old Kimberly King - who went missing in Warren back in 1979 along with four to six other girls. </p><p>The remains of 13-year-old Cindy Zarzycki - who disappeared in 1986 out of Eastpointe was found in the area in 2008. But a search for other remains in May of last year was unsuccessful.</p><p>"There's got to be something to it or they will be out there, a lot of space to cover. They must know something," said Rob Schindler, who lives near the dig site.</p><p>The prime suspect: 70-year-old Arthur Ream. He is serving a life sentence for Zarzycki's Murder. Ream has been known to be uncooperative with police after telling them where to find Zarzycki's remains.</p><p>"I just think it's super shocking to find out someone who lives in this community could do something that horrific," said Renee Williams. "He's a very disgusting person."</p><p>But police say since last year's search - they've gotten more information from Ream along with tips - and resources.</p><p>"The Warren Fire Department has come out to help us clear trees, there is a lot of people involved in this," Schneider said.</p><p>Sources say the experts with the non-profit NecroSearch International have discovered four or five possible burial spots for crews to focus on. 