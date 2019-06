- Federal agents served search warrants Tuesday at a Clinton Township rehabilitation and counseling center and at the facilities director - but they won't say why or what they found in their search.

FBI agents carried several boxes from Rehabilitative Counseling and Behavioral Services of America on Groesbeck in Clinton Township Tuesday. An FBI spokesperson confirmed that agents executed the warrants at the center and at the director's home in Shelby Township - but that's it.

"Now the FBI is here? This is the first time I've heard of anything going on like this before," said neighbor Mary Klekotka

According to the counseling center's website, it offers comprehensive therapeutic counseling for individuals, families and couples. There are video of the direcotr, identified as Reginia Black, talking about what the center offers.

"Additional services we have outside of the day program for seniors and adults include DUI." said Black in one video. "We also have individual counseling services for those who may be having relationship issues."

Federal agents are not talking about the investigation or what evidence was seized.

There was no answer when FOX 2 knocked on Black's door.

"We want the neighborhood to be safe. I'll be paying more attention in this place to see what's going on," said Klekotka.