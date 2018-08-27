Ferndale schools equip teachers with life-saving trauma kits

- A new program in Ferndale is giving teachers the tools they need to save lives in the worst case scenario of a school shooting.

"We could be saving lives before the professionals come take over," said Lisa Burns with the Ferndale School District.

JACOB Kits are packed with tourniquets, gauze, scissors, and other tools that can be used to save lives in a school shooting. Ferndale recently bought more than 200 of them for every classroom in the district

"We have plans in place on how we lock the school down or how we do a lock out. This is just another piece of the puzzle in trying to make sure that our students are as safe as possible," said Ferndale Police Chief Vince Palazzolo.

The kits are named after Jacob Hall, a 6-year-old who was shot in the leg at his school in South Carolina nearly two years ago and died days later. His life may have been saved if his classroom had kits like these.

"Immediate first aid saves lives. That crucial 10 to 15 minutes is the most important time and why not better equip people that are on the ground," said Palazzolo.

Chief Palazzolo is the driving force behind bringing the kits to Ferndale. Earlier this summer, he attended a conference, and heard from first responders in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed in a mass shooting at a school last February.

"The first responders on scene made it crystal clear that we have to get first aid procedures put in place immediately," he said.

Each JACOB Kit costs about $50. The police department bought them using money from drug forfeiture funds.

"I think they should be in every school," Burns said.