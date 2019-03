- A massage parlor in Ferndale is under investigation for human trafficking.

Ferndale police say officials encountered three woman at Relax Spa on 9 Mile Road near Hilton Road who they believe are victims of human trafficking. The woman were taken to get shelter and support.

The victims associated with this case are currently in the United States on visas though their exact immigration status is unknown.

Ferndale police say the investigation is ongoing and, as of this time, no arrests have been made. It's not known if the spa was licensed with the state.

Police didn't have any other details to provide at this time, out of safety concerns for the women.