- After being awarded a full ride, four-year scholarship to Michigan State University - Grace Rost is practically speechless.

"We were looking for someone who had a dream and worked really hard for that dream," said an official. "And after your interview, the committee said they would love to help you get you, your dream. You are the winner."

"Thank you so much," she said.

The Ferndale High School senior competed with more than 200 other metro Detroit students.

"It was narrowed down to eight kids and there were sets of interviews," Rost said. "It was intimidating, like all these kids were really qualified and they all deserve this scholarship just like I do."

As part of the application process, Rost had to submit an essay and she wrote about some of the challenges she's faced

"Money has been really tight for my family because my mother has multiple sclerosis," Rost said. "She is in a wheelchair since I was 7 or 8. My dad works full time and works a lot of overtime, so a lot of the household responsibilities fall on me."

She also works and does several extracurricular activities.

"I think her name says it all," said Lisa Williams, Ferndale principal. "She has grace, humility, style, she is well rounded, she is an athletic, she is a musician."

And she somehow manages to juggle it all.

"I manage, I figured it out, so if I didn't win, I'd figure it out all over again," she said.

After Grace found out she won the scholarship, she called her mom with the big news.

"I just graduated, my softball team won the district title Monday, this weekend I am going into regionals, and everything is looking up," she said.