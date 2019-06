- Dad teaches us all kinds of important life lessons.

The grass isn't always greener on the other side, when life gives you lemons, make lemonade. We're applying these lessons to our finances to keep our spending and saving in check.

Many families celebrated Father's Day yesterday. It's the perfect time to reflect on the words of wisdom passed down from our dads.

The early bird gets the worm. failing to plan is planning to fail. While these sayings may sound familiar, there's more to dad's advice than just a quick quip.

Financial instructor Kirk Cassidy from the Retirement Education Foundation is here to explain how these life lessons relate to our finances.