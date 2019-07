- A fire was been spotted in the Parc Detroit building at Woodward and Michigan Avenue Tuesday morning.

The Detroit Fire Department said it is believed to be a fire in the duct work and is responding.

Twitter account @RachaelMBacker posted video of the fire, adding that she believed it happening at the Parc Detroit restaurant.

SkyFOX flew to the scene at 5 p.m. where the fire appeared to be out.

