Firefighter safely removes chick from nest ending Hawks' reign of terror

- The reign of terror caused by nesting hawks in one Troy neighborhood is over.

A pair of Cooper's hawks had been attacking residents on Hempstead Drive since May. At least 10 people have been attacked by the hawks, protecting their hatchlings.

On Friday a firefighter from Station 4 with a particular skillset, helped out. The firefighter, who is federally licensed to handle birds of prey, contacted the appropriate agencies and offered his help.

Once he received approval, he climbed a firetruck extension ladder to inspect the nest and found one chick about 15 days old and tow damaged eggs.

He safely removed the healthy chick, while the eggs and the nest were destroyed.

"The healthy chick was taken and is currently being properly cared for," said a release from the Troy Fire Department. "With the nest removed, the adult birds should leave the area and residents will no longer have to watch the skies in fear."

Once mature, the chick will be released back into the wild.

Hawks are protected under federal law so the Michigan Department of Natural Resources had previously advised carrying umbrellas and giving the birds plenty of space until she's done nesting - which was going to be about mid-July or August.

