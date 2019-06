- Friday would have been Prince's 61st birthday but, 3 years after his death, his fans are still celebrating his life with a special Prince Day in Detroit.

Friday will be extra special in Detroit after a Sterling Heights woman worked to mark his birthday in the Motor City.

April Thedford has been a Prince fan since she could remember and she wants to make a celebration of life to help bring music into the lives of other young people.

"I have admired him forever I have a 9 year old son named prince this is, truly, I really love doing this," April said.

She's been to several of his concerts, visIted his Paisley Park estate in Minnesota several times, and, as a member of his alumni foundation, continues to celebrate his work.

"Words can't even describe or give it justice. I adore everything he has done he has done a lot fo humanitarian work people aren't aware of until they let it be known when he passed," she said.

When Prince Rogers Nelson died in April of 2016 from an overdose, he was 57 - but his music and legacy is living on and fans like April are making that happen.

Last May, April petitioned the Detroit City Council to have June 7th become Prince Day in the city of Detroit.

"Some of them are fans and they are excited to do it," she said.

By July, she got the official word and resolution.

"It is amazing I can't even explain how my heart feels when I first saw it I teared up this really means a lot to me," she said.

The party will be at Bert's Warehouse in Eastern Market on Friday, June 7th. There will be a DJ, raffle, and contest for best-dressed Prince. Plus proceeds are going to Detroit Public Schools and their music programs.

"He has opened music schools in Minnesota. He's given back to a lot of different things that's what I want to do for his fans and the people in Detroit," April said.

If you want to go and learn more information about Prince day, check out the EventBrite page here.