- The 52nd Commemorative 12th Street Project is happening this weekend at Gordon Park in Detroit.

It's a big job fair and community celebration. Recruiters will be there from law enforcement, firefighting or emergency response.

The job fair is happening Friday and Saturday, July 26-17 from 8 a.m. - 9 p.m., and on Sunday July 28 from 8 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

You'll also find food trucks, vendors, music and art activities.

For more information on the job fail, visit www.detroitatwork.com or call 313-962-9675.

Gordon Park is located at Rosa Parks Boulevard and Clairmount Avenue on the city's west side.