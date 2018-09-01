First teen opioid summit held at Cobo Center

- Changing Lives and Staying Sober (CLASS) held its first Teen Opioid Summit #IssaProblem on Saturday at Cobo Center.

The event featured youth led inspirational keynotes, interactive workshops, debates on issues that matter and opportunities to take action amid the national opioid crisis.

"Working with other people and finding other people that have the same problems as you its more relatable and plus you can help other people as well with it," former addict Akil Eckford said.

The summit also had treatment options for people who may be suffering from addiction.

"A lot of our kids encounter opioid's because their parents have prescriptions so sometimes they're in environments of crisis so we've taught them to use the Narcan kits and they've left with their own kits today," Karla Mitchell said. Executive director of CLASS.

CLASS is apart of a drug free coalition that serves people in Detroit.

