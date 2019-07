MDOT says that multiple roads and freeways are currently under water due to flash flooding. Below is a list of current closures from MDOT.

WB I-94 is Closed at I-696 EB

I-94 is Closed at 10 Mile

EB I-696 is Closed at Goresbeck

EB I-696 ramp to EB I-94 is Closed

Mound from 13 Mile to 10 Mile, severe flooding

MDOT says that flooding is serious business! Don't drive thru flooded areas. Don't get out of vehicle, stay buckled in, and follow directives from MSP and MDOT Freeway Courtesy Patrol Vans which are trying to keep everyone safe!

Stay with Fox 2 for updates as the night progresses.