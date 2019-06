- Families of the 2,500 children impacted by the Flint water crisis are still reeling from last week's decision by the attorney general to drop criminal charges in the case, said an attorney representing them.

"People in Flint - right or wrong - have a sense that their government failed them," said Cory Stern.

Stern says they feel let down, sad and like nobody's looking out for them. He called the role of the attorney general's office in the water crisis cases a conflict of interest, with the attorney general prosecuting criminal cases while defending against civil cases and representing the state in a lawsuit against contractors.

"It's hard enough to understand how the same office can be defending and prosecuting the same individuals simultaneously - to then try to wrap your collective mind around why the criminal charges would be dropped is a very, very difficult thing to fathom," he said.

But attorney general Dana Nessel has said the prior investigation was flawed and her office will leave no stone unturned.

"Whatever's there - they're going to find it and they're going to pursue it," Stern said.

And what about that alleged conflict of interest? Sources tell FOX 2 there isn't one - that the attorney general has had multiple meetings with the governor to settle the civil cases and attorneys are vigorously going after the contractor, and that no attorneys involved in the criminal cases are involved in the civil cases.

But Stern, not buying it, is asking a judge to intervene. Although his cases are civil in nature, he questions what will happen next with the criminal investigation.

"My gut tells me that the attorney general's office is very much in favor of the Flint water crisis and all of its tentacles being put to bed, and no better way to put a criminal prosecution to bed than by ending it," he said.

The attorney general has pledged to pursue all criminal wrongdoing in this case. She and her staff are meeting with the people of Flint on June 28.