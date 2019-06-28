< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Flint water town hall: New investigation has 9-month deadline or charges can't be filed Flint water town hall: New investigation has 9-month deadline or charges can't be filed addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/flint-water-town-hall-new-investigation-has-9-month-deadline-or-charges-can-t-be-filed" addthis:title="Flint water town hall: New investigation has 9-month deadline or charges can't be filed"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415379398.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415379398");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_415379398_415378700_188892"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_415379398_415378700_188892";this.videosJson='[{"id":"415378700","video":"579516","title":"Flint%20water%20town%20hall%20reveals%20new%20investigation%20has%209-month%20deadline","caption":"Time%20is%20not%20on%20these%20investigators%27%20side%20-%20we%20learned%20they%20have%20nine%20months%20to%20file%20charges%20before%20the%20statute%20of%20limitations%20runs%20out%20on%20any%20misconduct%20in%20connection%20to%20the%20water%20crisis.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F28%2FFlint_water_town_hall_reveals_new_invest_0_7456112_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F28%2FFlint_water_town_hall_reveals_new_investigation__579516_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1656383903%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DrRsjWNRixBTVj-hJrntspX5B5aU","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fflint-water-town-hall-new-investigation-has-9-month-deadline-or-charges-can-t-be-filed%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR1i2bNaI03f7ucuyJ1i-_ecF0mQaG2BODM7Pow7xATmHaXsXUNc68hTSh4"}},"createDate":"Jun 28 2019 10:38PM data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415379398-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/28/814D8DD07B2745D290C7184984CEFA4E_1561776004454_7455866_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415379398-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="814D8DD07B2745D290C7184984CEFA4E_1561776004454.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/28/52599C42FD9D414BAB3ED848A49E27E2_1561776006679_7455867_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415379398-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="52599C42FD9D414BAB3ED848A49E27E2_1561776006679.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/28/E72E69EF048B462BBCC5AC9124E97177_1561776006835_7455868_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415379398-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="E72E69EF048B462BBCC5AC9124E97177_1561776006835.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/28/1D1D2947C4374F9B86C53AB5D4795AD3_1561776004321_7455865_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415379398-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="1D1D2947C4374F9B86C53AB5D4795AD3_1561776004321.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-415379398-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="4" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WJBK_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/28/814D8DD07B2745D290C7184984CEFA4E_1561776004454_7455866_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="814D8DD07B2745D290C7184984CEFA4E_1561776004454.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/28/52599C42FD9D414BAB3ED848A49E27E2_1561776006679_7455867_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="52599C42FD9D414BAB3ED848A49E27E2_1561776006679.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/28/E72E69EF048B462BBCC5AC9124E97177_1561776006835_7455868_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="E72E69EF048B462BBCC5AC9124E97177_1561776006835.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/28/1D1D2947C4374F9B86C53AB5D4795AD3_1561776004321_7455865_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="1D1D2947C4374F9B86C53AB5D4795AD3_1561776004321.jpg"/> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script type="text/javascript">window.inLineAdCode=window.inLineAdCode||{};window.inLineAdCode["_101_MOD-WJBK_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/flint-water-town-hall-new-investigation-has-9-month-deadline-or-charges-can-t-be-filed" data-title="Flint town hall:Investigation has 9 month deadline" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/flint-water-town-hall-new-investigation-has-9-month-deadline-or-charges-can-t-be-filed" addthis:title="Flint town hall:Investigation has 9 month deadline" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/local-news/flint-water-town-hall-new-investigation-has-9-month-deadline-or-charges-can-t-be-filed?fbclid=IwAR1i2bNaI03f7ucuyJ1i-_ecF0mQaG2BODM7Pow7xATmHaXsXUNc68hTSh4";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"none"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415379398" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2)</strong> - The Michigan Attorney General dropped all pending criminal charges in the Flint water crisis.</p><p>Now prosecutors have nine months left before the statute of limitations for misconduct runs out. The new team of prosecutors is highly critical of the first criminal investigation - even saying at Friday night's town hall - "was this even a real investigation?" </p><p>"How does this happen," said one woman. "How does this happen everybody?"</p><p>"This news is like being hit in the back of the head with a two by four," said another woman.</p><p>Looking for answers, Flint residents are looking toward a new team of investigators starting over in the Flint water crisis case.</p><p>"Have the right people been charged? Have they been charged with the right crimes?" said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. "Have the wrong people been charged? How can you charge anyone when you don't have the information?” </p><p>"And who else is out there that hasn't been charged," said Fadwa Hammoud, solicitor general. </p><p>That was the message Hammoud and special prosecutor Worthy wanted to drive home at the town hall.</p><p>"I'm not here to bash any particular person," Worthy said. "I'm here to tell you how an investigation should be done."</p><p>That new investigation was launched after AG Dana Nessel dropped charges against nine city and state officials in connection to the crisis. They harshly criticized the previous investigation launched by former AG Bill Schuette that cost taxpayers $30 million in three years.</p><p>"We just don't trust what's been given to us anymore," Hammoud said. "And we will not take anyone's word for this." </p><p>Hammoud and Worthy say they dropped the charges to legally allow them to use new evidence including millions of forgotten documents and electronic devices overlooked to charge and recharge.</p><p>Residents were split, with optimism from some.</p><p>"I want to thank you guys for coming in," said one woman. "From the bottom of my heart."</p><p>"We want justice, I want justice, I believe you all want it too," said another.</p><p>There were valid concerns from others. </p><p>"We appreciate you and take you at your word, but at the same time we are going to be holding you accountable," said one resident.</p><p>The new team said they will go where the evidence takes them and no one is off the table. </p><p>"We need to put Flint water at the focal point and everyone else can have a seat," Hammoud said.</p><p>Time is not on these investigators' side - we learned they have nine months to file charges before the statute of limitations runs out on any misconduct in connection to the water crisis.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJBK_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"66074" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/garden-city-man-finds-returns-long-lost-war-medals-to-veteran-s-family" title="Garden City man finds, returns long-lost war medals to veteran's family" data-articleId="415363777" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/28/Garden_City_man_finds__returns_long_lost_0_7455908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/28/Garden_City_man_finds__returns_long_lost_0_7455908_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/28/Garden_City_man_finds__returns_long_lost_0_7455908_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/28/Garden_City_man_finds__returns_long_lost_0_7455908_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/28/Garden_City_man_finds__returns_long_lost_0_7455908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="It was a simple glance at an online auction site that made Kevin Futo take a second look." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Garden City man finds, returns long-lost war medals to veteran's family</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 09:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Futo won the auction out of Belleville and after taking a look at a few of the medals, he was particularly interested in the Purple Heart.</p><p>"I couldn't believe that the soldier's name was on the Purple Heart. I never knew they did that," said Futo.</p><p>Jumping onto his computer to do some research, Futo found an obituary on legacy.com for 85-year-old Philip Morris Brooker of Virginia. Brooker, a native of Limestone, Maine, had served in World War II and Korea.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/art-van-furniture-donates-1-million-worth-of-furnishings-to-nonprofit-groups" title="Art Van Furniture donates $1 million worth of furnishings to nonprofit groups" data-articleId="415348159" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/28/Art_Van_is_donating__1_million_worth_of__0_7455217_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/28/Art_Van_is_donating__1_million_worth_of__0_7455217_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/28/Art_Van_is_donating__1_million_worth_of__0_7455217_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/28/Art_Van_is_donating__1_million_worth_of__0_7455217_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/28/Art_Van_is_donating__1_million_worth_of__0_7455217_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 2 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Art Van Furniture donates $1 million worth of furnishings to nonprofit groups</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 07:34PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 07:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Emily was self-sufficient before her accident. </p><p>She described herself as "independent" and "responsible."</p><p>But then she drove over black ice and lost control of her car - smashing into a tree.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/inkster-police-car-involved-in-2-vehicle-crash" title="Woman and child killed in crash with Inkster police car" data-articleId="415346202" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/28/Woman_and_child_killed_in_crash_with_Ink_0_7455787_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/28/Woman_and_child_killed_in_crash_with_Ink_0_7455787_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/28/Woman_and_child_killed_in_crash_with_Ink_0_7455787_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/28/Woman_and_child_killed_in_crash_with_Ink_0_7455787_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/28/Woman_and_child_killed_in_crash_with_Ink_0_7455787_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A 45-year-old woman and 10-year-old child are dead after their car was hit by an Inkster police cruiser Friday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman and child killed in crash with Inkster police car</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 07:20PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 10:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 45-year-old woman and 10-year-old boy are dead after their car was hit by an Inkster police cruiser Friday.</p><p>The crash happened at Cherry Hill and Inkster roads. Inkster police said that the driver was investigating a child shot dispatch call with lights and siren when it struck a car changing lanes from the middle of the road. </p><p>A woman and a child were inside the car that was struck by the cruiser and were severly injured. It is unclear if they died at the scene or the hospital.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0724"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4191_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4191"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-AD-WJBK_MR_ONE_BASE_1.1"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_4191_MOD-AD-WJBK_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_4191_MOD-AD-WJBK_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '415379398'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); 