- Ford Motor Co. is looking for help in finding solutions to improve mobility in Corktown.

Ford calls it the "City One Michigan Central Station Challenge." The automaker announced awards for people who come up with the best ideas.

It offers people living near the train station to share their experiences and suggest ideas on how to solve their most pressing mobility problems. Plans chosen will be supported with $250,000 to help develop them.

You can submit your ideas by going to the City One website:

Ford Motor Co. is looking for help in finding solutions to improve mobility in Corktown.

Ford calls it the "City One Michigan Central Station Challenge." The automaker announced awards for people who come up with the best ideas.

It offers people living near the train station to share their experiences and suggest ideas on how to solve their most pressing mobility problems. Plans chosen will be supported with $250,000 to help develop them.

You can submit your ideas by going to the City One website: challenges.cityoftomorrow.com/