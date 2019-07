- A new store is opening up in Macomb Mall this weekend.

Forever 21 has a new home in 13,000 square feet of space next to Victoria's Secret.

They're celebrating their grand opening July 20-21 with sales and specials. All weekend long, if you bring in a friend you'll both get 15% off your purchase. Additional sales and promotions are:

Saturday, July 20:

The first (100) customers in line at 10 a.m. will receive a FREE Forever 21 promotional gift card and a chance to win a $250 shopping spree

Spin the wheel in store to win gift cards and prizes

Sunday, July 21:

Find the gold hangers in store and win a gift card up to $200 value

Macomb Mall originally opened in 1964 and has recently undergone nearly $30 million in improvements.

It is home to Kohl's, Dick's Sporting Goods, Old Navy, Ulta, H&M and many more.

Located at 32233 Gratiot Avenue, Roseville, Mich.