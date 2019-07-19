< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Forever 21 opening at Macomb Mall
Posted Jul 19 2019 01:11PM EDT src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/wjbk-forever-21-macomb-mall-071919_1563556248899_7535032_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/wjbk-forever-21-macomb-mall-071919_1563556248899_7535032_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/wjbk-forever-21-macomb-mall-071919_1563556248899_7535032_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/wjbk-forever-21-macomb-mall-071919_1563556248899_7535032_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/wjbk-forever-21-macomb-mall-071919_1563556248899_7535032_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-419142739-419142465" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/wjbk-forever-21-macomb-mall-071919_1563556248899_7535032_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/wjbk-forever-21-macomb-mall-071919_1563556248899_7535032_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/wjbk-forever-21-macomb-mall-071919_1563556248899_7535032_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/wjbk-forever-21-macomb-mall-071919_1563556248899_7535032_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, ROSEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A new store is opening up in Macomb Mall this weekend. 

Forever 21 has a new home in 13,000 square feet of space next to Victoria's Secret. 

They're celebrating their grand opening July 20-21 with sales and specials. All weekend long, if you bring in a friend you'll both get 15% off your purchase. (FOX 2)</strong> - A new store is opening up in Macomb Mall this weekend. </p><p>Forever 21 has a new home in 13,000 square feet of space next to Victoria's Secret. </p><p>They're celebrating their grand opening July 20-21 with sales and specials. All weekend long, if you bring in a friend you'll both get 15% off your purchase. Maurice Cox, Detroit's planning director is stepping down

Posted Jul 19 2019 02:47PM EDT

Detroit's planning director will step down in September. 

After five years of service, Maurice Cox informed Mayor Mike Duggan he intends to leave his post later in 2019. Cox is celebrated for "rebuilding the city's planning department from scratch" and attracting talent from around the country to help revitalize the city's neighborhoods.

Hired by Duggan in 2015 from Tulane University, Cox grew the department from six employees to 36 planners. They weren't happy with their order, and went inside to ask for a new coffee. That's when they say they were verbally harassed and told to go back to their own country. 

The Council on American Islamic Relations held a news conference Friday to release cell phone video of the encounter. In the video, a woman behind the counter can be heard sternly repeating "stay away" and "have a good day" to the couple. The man is then heard saying "let's go," and the two turn around and head for the door. That's when the same employee said, "Okay, go to your country (expletive). Why you in the USA?" Two arrested after KMart parking lot robbery of two people trying to sell camera on Facebook

Posted Jul 19 2019 02:14PM EDT

Two people were arrested in Detroit after Warren police said they robbed two people in the parking lot of a KMart who though they were trying to sell a camera via a Facebook Marketplace posting.

Warren Police said the robbery happened in the KMart near 10 Mile and Dequindre a little after 11 a.m. Friday. 

Police said the victims had posted a camera they were trying to sell on Facebook Marketplace and were meeting in the KMart parking lot. Left: Apollo 11 during takeoff. Right: Buzz Aldrin walks on the surface of the moon. (Photos courtesy of NASA)

5 things you didn't know about the moon landing 