- Former Detroit sportscaster Fred McLeod has passed away. The Cleveland Cavaliers shared the news Tuesday morning on social media. He was 67.

McLeod spent 24 years in Detroit with Channel 2 and Channel 4 before leaving for Cleveland as play-by-play voice of the Cleveland Cavaliers, a position he has held since the 2006-07 season.

While in Detroit, McLeod spent 22 seasons announcing Detroit Pistons games, prior to returning home to join the Cavaliers in 2006. His extensive career also included time with the Detroit Lions and the Detroit Tigers. He was just named the new play-by-play voice for the Lions' preseason games this year.

Floored by the news of the Passing of @CavsFredMcLeod My thoughts are with his family and the Cavaliers organization. We had a ball reconnecting with him as he called the Lions games this preseason. A helluva pro & a terrific man. Keep his family in your thoughts today. — Dan Miller (@DanMillerFox2) September 10, 2019

My heart breaks for @BethHMcLeod and all who knew and loved Fred. It felt like Home having him back in Detroit this Summer for the Lions. #RIP @CavsFredMcLeod — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) September 10, 2019

"We had a ball reconnecting with him as he called the Lions games this preseason. A helluva pro & a terrific man," FOX 2 sportscaster and voice of the Lions Dan Miller tweeted.

"It felt like Home having him back in Detroit this Summer for the Lions," FOX 2 sportscaster Jen Hammond tweeted.

"It is with the most extreme sadness that the Cleveland Cavaliers share that Cavs and Fox Sports Ohio play-by-play announcer Fred McLeod died suddenly Monday evening," a statement from the Cavaliers reads.

McLeod leaves behind a wife and three children.

It's with extreme sadness we share news of the unexpected passing of a beloved member of our Cavaliers family.



RIP @CavsFredMcLeod ❤💛



We extend our deepest condolences to Fred's entire family.https://t.co/Q3HQsu6Xr3 — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) September 10, 2019

The Detroit Pistons released the following statement regarding the unexpected passing of former broadcaster Fred McLeod:



"The Detroit Pistons organization expresses tremendous sorrow upon receiving news regarding the unexpected passing of Fred McLeod. Serving as a Pistons broadcaster from 1984-2006, Fred touched the lives of many colleagues, players, and fans through his kindness, his enthusiasm for the team, his storytelling and his passion for the game of basketball. We send our deepest condolences to his wife, Beth, and his entire family during this most difficult time."