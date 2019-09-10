< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Whitmer gearing up for fight over the budget, vaping ban and more Whitmer gearing up for fight over the budget, vaping ban and more <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="428156444" data-article-version="1.0">Former Detroit sportscaster Fred McLeod dies at 67</h1>
</header> Former Detroit sportscaster Fred McLeod dies at 67 67 d=window.open(h,"social-share",a()) Sep 10 2019 10:21AM EDT EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_428156444_428157490_144509",video:"603451",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/Former_Detroit_sportscaster_Fred_McLeod__0_7648721_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Former%2520Detroit%2520sportscaster%2520Fred%2520McLeod%2520has%2520passed%2520away.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/10/Former_Detroit_sportscaster_Fred_McLeod_dies_at__603451_1800.mp4?Expires=1662733277&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=jWUTZeix_8gJZghPUqRCvGujfmY",eventLabel:"Former%20Detroit%20sportscaster%20Fred%20McLeod%20dies%20at%2067-428157490",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fformer-detroit-sportscaster-fred-mcleod-dies-at-67"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 10:12AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-428156444"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 10:21AM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 11:26AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-mcleod-fox-sports-091019_1568125294335_7648696_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-mcleod-fox-sports-091019_1568125294335_7648696_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-mcleod-fox-sports-091019_1568125294335_7648696_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-mcleod-fox-sports-091019_1568125294335_7648696_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-mcleod-fox-sports-091019_1568125294335_7648696_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-428156444-428157844" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-mcleod-fox-sports-091019_1568125294335_7648696_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-mcleod-fox-sports-091019_1568125294335_7648696_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-mcleod-fox-sports-091019_1568125294335_7648696_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-mcleod-fox-sports-091019_1568125294335_7648696_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-mcleod-fox-sports-091019_1568125294335_7648696_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> <strong class='dateline'>(FOX 2)</strong> - Former Detroit sportscaster Fred McLeod has passed away. The Cleveland Cavaliers shared the news Tuesday morning on social media. He was 67. </p><p>McLeod spent 24 years in Detroit with Channel 2 and Channel 4 before leaving for Cleveland as play-by-play voice of the Cleveland Cavaliers, a position he has held since the 2006-07 season. </p><p>While in Detroit, McLeod spent 22 seasons announcing Detroit Pistons games, prior to returning home to join the Cavaliers in 2006. His extensive career also included time with the Detroit Lions and the Detroit Tigers. He was just named the new play-by-play voice for the Lions' preseason games this year. </p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Floored by the news of the Passing of <a href="https://twitter.com/CavsFredMcLeod?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CavsFredMcLeod</a> My thoughts are with his family and the Cavaliers organization. We had a ball reconnecting with him as he called the Lions games this preseason. A helluva pro & a terrific man. Keep his family in your thoughts today.</p> — Dan Miller (@DanMillerFox2) <a href="https://twitter.com/DanMillerFox2/status/1171425377232637959?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 10, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">My heart breaks for <a href="https://twitter.com/BethHMcLeod?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BethHMcLeod</a> and all who knew and loved Fred. It felt like Home having him back in Detroit this Summer for the Lions. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RIP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RIP</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CavsFredMcLeod?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CavsFredMcLeod</a></p> — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) <a href="https://twitter.com/HammerFox2/status/1171439868565585923?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 10, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>"We had a ball reconnecting with him as he called the Lions games this preseason. A helluva pro & a terrific man," FOX 2 sportscaster and voice of the Lions Dan Miller tweeted.</p><p>"It felt like Home having him back in Detroit this Summer for the Lions," FOX 2 sportscaster Jen Hammond tweeted. </p><p>"It is with the most extreme sadness that the Cleveland Cavaliers share that Cavs and Fox Sports Ohio play-by-play announcer Fred McLeod died suddenly Monday evening," <a href="https://www.nba.com/cavaliers/releases/fred-mcleod-190910">a statement from the Cavaliers reads</a>. </p><p>McLeod leaves behind a wife and three children. </p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">It's with extreme sadness we share news of the unexpected passing of a beloved member of our Cavaliers family.<br> <br> RIP <a href="https://twitter.com/CavsFredMcLeod?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CavsFredMcLeod</a> ❤💛<br> <br> We extend our deepest condolences to Fred's entire family.<a href="https://t.co/Q3HQsu6Xr3">https://t.co/Q3HQsu6Xr3</a></p> — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) <a href="https://twitter.com/cavs/status/1171423325802942465?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 10, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>The Detroit Pistons released the following statement regarding the unexpected passing of former broadcaster Fred McLeod: <br> <br> <em>"The Detroit Pistons organization expresses tremendous sorrow upon receiving news regarding the unexpected passing of Fred McLeod. Serving as a Pistons broadcaster from 1984-2006, Fred touched the lives of many colleagues, players, and fans through his kindness, his enthusiasm for the team, his storytelling and his passion for the game of basketball. <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/Tigers_minor_leaguer_Chace_Numata_saves__0_7649477_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/Tigers_minor_leaguer_Chace_Numata_saves__0_7649477_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/Tigers_minor_leaguer_Chace_Numata_saves__0_7649477_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/Tigers_minor_leaguer_Chace_Numata_saves__0_7649477_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/Tigers_minor_leaguer_Chace_Numata_saves__0_7649477_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Detroit Tigers minor leaguer Chase Numata has saved five lives with his donated organs after dying last week following an accident." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tigers minor leaguer Chace Numata saves 5 lives with donated organs</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 04:37PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 04:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It's not often you get a chance to help the world after you've left it.</p><p>Detroit Tigers minor leaguer Chase Numata has saved five lives with his donated organs after dying last week following a tragic accident. </p><p>Numata, catcher for the Double-A Lake Erie SeaWolves, was hospitalized after a skateboarding accident Friday morning. He died from his injuries Sept. 2. UPMC says he was able to give his heart, liver, pancreas and both kidneys to save five lives. All Rights Reserved. Dan Musser III will remain chairman to provide leadership and guidance to the team. All Rights Reserved. The subsequent movement caused "a cascade of several more slabs of granite shifting." (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger)" title="high wasted pants_1568075749817.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>TV anchor gives on-air rebuttal to viewer critique of attire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/noaa-chief-scientist-to-investigate-agencys-response-to-trumps-dorian-tweets-report-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/09/GettyImages-1172289651%20THUMB_1568056056896.jpg_7646935_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="U.S. President Donald Trump (R) references a map while talking to reporters following a briefing from officials about Hurricane Dorian in the Oval Office, Sept. 4, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)" title="1172289651_1568056056896-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>NOAA chief scientist to investigate agency's response to Trump's Dorian tweets, report says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/let-it-rip/state-lawmakers-and-gov-whitmer-gearing-up-for-fight-over-the-budget-vaping-ban-and-more"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/Let_It_Rip_Weekend_0_7645438_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Let_It_Rip_Weekend_0_20190908132756"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>State Lawmakers and Gov. Whitmer gearing up for fight over the budget, vaping ban and more</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/memorial-stair-climb-held-in-dallas-to-remember-911-first-responders"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/07/P_DALLAS%20MEMORIAL%20STAIR%20CLIMB%209P_00.00.31.19_1567898397575.png_7644933_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P_DALLAS MEMORIAL STAIR CLIMB 9P_00.00.31.19_1567898397575.png-409650.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Memorial Stair Climb held in Dallas to remember 9/11 first responders</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> <header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-mackinac%20grand%20hotel-091019_1568141427695.jpg_7649401_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-mackinac%20grand%20hotel-091019_1568141427695.jpg_7649401_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-mackinac%20grand%20hotel-091019_1568141427695.jpg_7649401_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-mackinac%20grand%20hotel-091019_1568141427695.jpg_7649401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Mackinac Island's Grand Hotel getting new ownership</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/workers-crushed-in-sterling-heights-warehouse-killed-instantly-by-cascade-of-granite-slabs" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/09/wjbk_granite%20slab%20crush_090919_1568057551116.jpg_7646874_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/09/wjbk_granite%20slab%20crush_090919_1568057551116.jpg_7646874_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/09/wjbk_granite%20slab%20crush_090919_1568057551116.jpg_7646874_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/09/wjbk_granite%20slab%20crush_090919_1568057551116.jpg_7646874_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/09/wjbk_granite%20slab%20crush_090919_1568057551116.jpg_7646874_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Workers crushed in Sterling Heights warehouse killed instantly by "cascade" of granite slabs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-charged-with-danielle-stislicki-s-murder-heading-to-trial" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-galloway%20stislicki%20bound%20over%20trial-091019_1568139015540.jpg_7649171_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-galloway%20stislicki%20bound%20over%20trial-091019_1568139015540.jpg_7649171_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-galloway%20stislicki%20bound%20over%20trial-091019_1568139015540.jpg_7649171_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-galloway%20stislicki%20bound%20over%20trial-091019_1568139015540.jpg_7649171_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-galloway%20stislicki%20bound%20over%20trial-091019_1568139015540.jpg_7649171_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man charged with Danielle Stislicki's murder heading to trial</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/smell-from-ohio-scrapyard-fire-seeping-to-metro-detroit" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-flames-091019_1568135185822_7649069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-flames-091019_1568135185822_7649069_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-flames-091019_1568135185822_7649069_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-flames-091019_1568135185822_7649069_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-flames-091019_1568135185822_7649069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Smell from Ohio scrapyard fire seeping into southeastern Michigan</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/former-detroit-sportscaster-fred-mcleod-dies-at-67" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-mcleod-fox-sports-091019_1568125294335_7648696_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-mcleod-fox-sports-091019_1568125294335_7648696_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-mcleod-fox-sports-091019_1568125294335_7648696_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/chapter-10">Chapter 10</a></li> File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/tech-talk">Tech Talk</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/get-fit">Get Fit</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/kids-health-safety">Kids Health & Safety</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/doctor-is-in">The Doctor is In</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/weekend">Weekend</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/lions">Lions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/red-wings">Red Wings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/pistons">Pistons</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/tigers">Tigers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/wolverines">Wolverines</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/spartans">Spartans</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/community">Community</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/community/cmnh-heroes">CMNH Heroes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/community-calendar">Community Calendar</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/givingguide">Giving Guide</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/health/healthworks-sponsored-by-henry-ford-health-system">Healthworks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/money">Money Saver</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/job-shop">Job Shop</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/WJBKFox2Detroit"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX2News"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="wjbkwebteam@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox2detroit/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/FOX2Detroit/"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 2 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-2-detroit/id364726223" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vervewireless.droid.foxwjbk" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 2 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-2-weather/id598952153" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wjbk.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/about">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/jobs-at-fox-2-detroit">FOX 2 Jobs</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy </a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/terms-of-service1">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wjbk">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wjbk/equal-employment-opportunity-records/additional-documents/eeo-public-file-reports/f689363c-a368-971f-eac7-0e6551c1065c/">EEOC Public File</a></li> </ul> </div> <p class="copyright">© Fox All Rights Reserved. 