- The story of a drug offense that landed Charles Dedes in jail in 2016 has still not been concluded.

That's because he's suing the Macomb County Jail for assault.

Video footage shows a confrontational between Dedes and several guards turned violent when they wrestled him against the wall before pushing him into a cell.

"They said I was disobeying a direct order," said Dedes.

More than two years ago, Dedes was given a seven-month sentence to be served on weekends after getting convicted for a drug offense. During one of those weekends, he said he was allegedly beat by eight guards, while two others stood by and watched.

It happened during down time was cut short in the jail.

"We were in the day room talking, playing cards," Dedes said. "'No, I don't want to lockdown if it's not our time.' So I asked a question and you see the lady tell me to come here and then she puts one hand on me."

The minutes after that, Dedes describes as 'torture.'

"She got behind me and started pushing me out the door and that's when all of the officers rushed me," he continued.

Dedes was placed in handcuffs and a taser was used on him as he was held to the ground.

"When they were punching me in my face, kneeing me, tazering me," Dedes said, "the officer that was punching me on my right-hand side of my face, I was telling him I couldn't breathe."

"I really thought I was going to die."

Dedes has had trouble with law enforcement in the past; he admits that, including a time he assaulted an officer. He received a resist and obstruction charge for that.

However, this time he doesn't think he did anything to provoke the guards.

"I never once disrespected nobody. Never one struggled or resisted," he said.

After Dedes was put in a cell, he said he saw guards smile and high-five one another with an elbow jab. It was the actions afterwards that prompted him to file a lawsuit. It's also why he's seeking more than monetary damages.

"I'm asking for the officers to be held accountable, that they get better training on being officers instead of doing us like animals," he said.

Fox 2 reached out to an attorney representing Macomb County. In a statement, they said: "When all of the video is examined, it is clear that Mr. Dedes begins the altercation by shoving a female deputy who was doing no more than trying to return Dedes to his cell."

Dedes was never charged for the incident, but he did suffer minor injuries that prevent him from working.