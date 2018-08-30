Former MSU trainer was searching for strip clubs while driving in fatal crash on US 23

- A former trainer for basketball team at Michigan State University has been sentenced to 15 years for a distracted driving crash that killed multiple people last summer.

Todd Moyer was driving his pickup truck on July 14, 2017, and was texting and searching the internet for strip clubs at the same time. That's when he caused a four-car crash on US-23 in Summerfield Township, killing two people.

Gladys Johnson, 35, and her 5-year-old daughter Za'Kira were driving when a pickup truck swerved into them. The crash caused a chain reaction, involving several other vehicles. Both of them were killed.

On Thursday, Moyer was sentenced to 7 to 15 years in prison with Judge Micheal Weipert saying "this was no accident, the message is not getting through - don't text and drive".

According to court documents, Moyer was using his smartphone in the hour before the crash. The documents show he read 13 messages, sent 15 messages that included photos, emojis, videos, and an internet link to a strip club. Moyer also deleted a photo from his camera roll, searched google three times, and created a contact.

In the five minutes prior to the crash, Moyer searched on Google for "steip clubs delaware ohio" (sic), sent six messages, one of which included a link to the strip club, and read eight text messages, court documents show.

Shortly after the crash, Moyer texted: "Omg, I'm f**ke. Two ppl killed (sic)," and then, "Bro. I swear," "I'm going to jail." When an investigator asked Moyer if he was texting and driving, Moyer dropped his head, and said "yes."